The posting and redeployment of eight commissioners of Police (CPs) to state commands and formations in Nigeria were on Thursday, November 10, ordered by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba.

In a statement released on Thursday by the force's public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, IGP Baba noted that the directive was needed for operational and administrative effectiveness, The Nation reports.

The IGP said the redeployment is necessary for effectiveness in the force (Photo: @PoliceNG)

Source: Facebook

The statement said that the order is in line with the force’s policy on strategic human capacity deployment, adding that it will help in driving the IGP's vision of improving policing services in the country.

It was also noted in the statement that the posting and redeployment are to take effect immediately.

Moreover, the IGP used the medium to debunk claims that the former commissioner of police in charge of Kano, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, was redeployed from the state on allegations of corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Concerning this, the statement said:

"This is to re-emphasise that posting in the Force is a normal routine geared towards strengthening human capacity and knowledge diffusion for the betterment of the Force."

Commissioners redeployed are as follows:

CP Etim Oqua Effiom (Gombe) CP Mamman Dauda (Kano) CP Aminu Alhassan (Bauchi) CP Babatunde Babaita Ishola (CP CPTU Staff College Jos) CP Mamman Umar Sanda, fdc (CP X-Squad FCID Annex, Lagos) CP John Ayuba Babangida (CP FCID Annex, Gombe) CP Akinwale Adeniran (CP Safer Highway FHQ Abuja) CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc” (CP DFA FCID Annex Lagos)

Source: Legit.ng