The Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Ahmed has been asked to redeploy the commissioner of police in Ebonyi state, Garba Aliyu

The police boss was asked by some prominent indigenes in the state to disband the Ebube Agu group set up by the state government

The indigenes alleged that the insecurity in the state in recent times is linked to activities of Ebube Agu and the police commissioner

Abakaliki - The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora (AEISCID) has asked the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Ahmed, to immediately redeploy the commissioner of police in Ebonyi state, Garba Aliyu.

The ASISCID also asked the IGP to constitute a committee to probe CP Aliyu over various allegations levelled against his office.

The Ebonyi indigenes further gave the police boss 48 hours ultimatum to disband Ebube Agu and set up a tactical squad in the southeast state.

The demands were contained in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, November 10 in Abuja by the president of the association, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu.

He said the demands followed some media reports raising the red flag over the degenerating security situation in Ebonyi state as a result of activities of the Ebube Agu Security Network.

The group noted that Ebube Agu has no place in Nigeria's law and democracy going by the extant provisions of Sections 4 and 214 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While accusing CP Aliyu Garba of making himself a willing tool in the hands of the state government, the statement alleged that many residents have lost their lives in the process while majority of the operations and activities go unreported in any section of the media.

Part of the statement read:

“We demand immediately redeploying CP Garba and also constituting a committee to probe these very weighty allegations that has been leveled against an officer of the law who shouldn't be above the law!

“The police authorities must show cause by disciplining him and his equally accomplice top officers in the state command to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Deploying a very professional, incorrupt, competent and unbiased CP who will not be easily compromised to dance to the naked and desperate dictates of Governor Umahi. The CP must have records of self discipline and integrity not one being tried for corrupt practices.

“The Nigerian Police authorities should also constitute a public probe panel of enquiry for citizens who have been victims of Ebubeagu torture to lodge their petitions and complaints for immediate treatment of same just like during the EndSARS protest.

“Bring to book all it's officers and men of the Ebubeagu Security Network who are found wanting in one way or the other based on the petitions and allegations leveled against it's men and officers of Ebubeagu.”

