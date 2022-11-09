Abdulrasheed Bawa, the EFCC chairman, has been convicted and remanded in Kuje correctional centre

The chairman of the anti-graft agency has refused to obey a court decision that ordered the release of a Range Rover and N40m to one Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo, who was discharged and acquitted in 2018 from bribery allegation

Justice Chizoba Oji of the federal high court in Maitama Abuja ordered the inspector general of police Usman Alkali-Baba, to enforce the court order on Bawa

FCT, Abuja - Usman Alkali-Baba, the inspector general of police, has been ordered to arrest and jail Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, for his failure to comply with a court order.

Justice Chizoba Oji of the federal high court in Maitama, Abuja, gave the order as Bawa has refused to return a Range Rover and N40 million to an applicant, PM News reported.

How Range Rover, N40m landed EFCC boss in jail Photo Credit: EFCC

Source: Twitter

Why court convict EFCC chairman

The judge rejected the argument of Francis Jirbo, counsel to the EFCC, to justify the refusal of Bawa’s refusal to comply with the order.

“The Inspector General of Police shall ensure that the order of this honourable court is executed forthwith,” the judge directed Alkali-Baba.

The court had given the order on October 28 on a motion on the case filed by Air Marshal (AVM) Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo, an ex-director of operations of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa Federal High Court Abuja

In a motion filed before the court by Ojuawo, the complainer argued that the anti-graft agency refused to adhere to a court judgement that ordered the release of withheld property in a judgment delivered on November 21, 2018.

Ojuawo was arrested and arraigned before a federal high court in Nyanya in 2016 for allegedly receiving a bribe of N40 million and a Range Rover from one Hima Abounakar of Societe D'Equipment International Nigeria Limited

But the NAF senior officer was discharged and acquitted because the EFCC failed to prove the allegations in 2018.

Source: Legit.ng