The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has called for more funding of the ministry to enable it function more effectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Akume made the appeal when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Special Duties to defend the ministry’s budget for 2023.

He said the current allocation and envelop system had made it difficult for the ministry to function optimally.

Akume told the lawmakers that the N180 billion allocated to the ministry in the 2023 budget proposal, representing 71 per cent reduction compared to the previous year’s budget, was grossly inadequate to accomplish its sweeping mandate.

The minister said the envelope system had further incapacitated the ministry from achieving its mandate to monitor special projects and interventions of the Federal Government as well as the implementation of constituency projects of members of the National Assembly.

He said the lack of funds had affected the ministry’s ability to drive the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy, a presidential initiative of the current administration aimed at pulling 100 million citizens out of poverty.

Akume said the presidential initiative has the capacity to generate millions of direct jobs for farmers in cottage industries and others in the value chain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The minister regretted that the paucity of funds had hampered proper execution of projects under his watch.

Responding to the minister’s concerns, a member of the committee, Elisha Abbo (APC Adamawa North), expressed sympathy over the financial difficulties the ministry was facing.

Other lawmakers, including its Chairman, Yusuf Yusuf, backed the minister’s request for more funds in the 2023 budget proposal.

Also, The Presidency yesterday explained that the N21.1 billion 2023 budget proposal is targeted at completing projects of the State House which the 2022 budget could not complete.

The Permanent Secretary for State House, Tijjani Umar, made the clarification to members of the House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties, led by its Chairman, Suleiman Samaila, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng