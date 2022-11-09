Thursday, November 10, has been declared a public holiday for residents of Niger state, one of the states in the north-central region

Governor Sani Bello declared the holiday to ensure Niger state citizens participate actively in the local government elections

Markets and offices are expected to be closed during the election period while the movement of persons and vehicles will also be restricted

Minna, Niger state - Governor Sani Bello has declared Thursday, November 10, as a public holiday for the conduct of election in the 25 local government areas in the northern state.

Niger's Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, made this known in statement released in Minna on Wednesday, November 9, The Punch reported.

Governor Sani Bello of Niger state declared Thursday, November 10, as a public holiday for the LGA elections. Photo credit: @GovNiger

Niger LGA elections: Why was the holiday declared?

Matane explained that the public holiday was declared to enable citizens of the state to participate actively and cast their ballots in the LGA elections.

He said markets and offices should be closed during the election period and the movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“Government is urging citizens to go out and perform their civic duties on Thursday. This presents yet another avenue to elect representatives and leaders who expectedly will work for our collective aspirations at the Local Government level,” the SSG said in the statement.

Niger LGA elections: Security agencies tasked to perform their duties

The statement indicates that Governor Bello has directed all security agencies in the state to ensure violence-free elections.

The governor stressed that the government is committed to safeguarding and guaranteeing a hitch-free process.

