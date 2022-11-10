The Labour Party has vowed to hold its presidential rally in Abia state despite the government's call to change the venue of the location

The party's governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti confirmed this development and assured the electorates that he will be present his crucial plans for the state during the rally

The Labour Party governorship aspirant further disclosed that Peter Obi and his running mate would be present at the rally

Labour Party’s (LP’S) governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has promised that the planned rally at Ngwa High School, Aba will hold today as planned despite a call by the government for the party to change its venue.

The party had announced that its presidential candidate and his running mate, Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti, including other national officers, would also be at the event where Otti would present his manifesto.

Labour Party insists on holding the governorship rally in Abia state despite the government's call for a change of venue. Photo credit: Labour Party Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Commissioner for Post Basic Education Israel Mark, in a letter he signed on Wednesday, November 8, said the government advised that the party should seek alternative venues to avoid disruption of academic activities, The Nation reported.

Labour Party governorship aspirant reacts, gives reason for decision

But the special adviser to Dr. Otti, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, slammed the commissioner for Post Basic Education for not being abreast of what was happening in schools under his supervision.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said the venue of the proposed rally did not belong to the state government, but a private religious institution, Aba-Ngwa North Diocese of the Anglican Communion, which he noted “has since given us approval after payment was made and received.”

Ekeoma said the school was on midterm break, which was one of the things the party considered before the date was chosen.

“We don’t expect the state government to be aware of this because they have no interest in the affairs of the school.

2023 elections: FFK, Dino Melaye to dump APC, PDP soon? Fresh prediction surfaces

The national publicity secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Arabambi Abayomi, has made some predictions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abayomi during his reception of Reno Onokiri who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently, predicted that some Dino Melaye will join the Labour Party soon.

The LP's spokesman added that Femi Fani-Kayode of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will follow suit also.

“I am not an ordinary man, I am a millionaire”, Peter Obi declares

Obi had revealed that he is indeed a millionaire and he has never said anything contrary to the fact.

Obi made this known in an interview he granted recently. According to him, he does need to flaunt it around that he is rich. He added that he had never claimed to be a poor man.

Source: Legit.ng