Festus Ogun, a human rights lawyer, said the EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa should submit himself to the officers at the Kuje prison following his conviction for contempt

Ogun explained that the appeal filed by the EFCC boss is not enough as it does not automatically guarantee a stay of execution

Bawa was on Tuesday, November 8, convicted for contempt and gross disobedience after the EFCC failed to comply with a court order given in 2018

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, November 8, a high court in Abuja convicted the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, for contempt of court.

The verdict was given in relation to the anti-graft agency’s failure to comply with an earlier court order.

Festus Ogun, human rights lawyer, said EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa should submit himself to Kuje Prison even after filing an appeal. Photo credits: Festus Ogun, EFCC

Source: Facebook

Justice Chizoba Oji, in a ruling, held that Bawa was in contempt of the orders of the court made in 2018.

Legit.ng gathers that the court order directed the EFCC to return to an applicant, Adeniyi Ojuawo, air vice marshal (now retired), his Range Rover and the sum of N40 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Four years after, the commission failed to comply with the order, making Justice Oji convict Bawa on Tuesday.

The judge also ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to ensure that Bawa is committed to Kuje prison for disobedience.

EFCC chairman Bawa reacts

Reacting to the court verdict, the EFCC chairman said he has appealed against the verdict ordering his remand in Kuje prison.

Bawa said this on Tuesday, November 8, while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja.

“We have appealed against it already so we will allow the natural course of the law to take its effect,” the EFCC boss said.

EFCC chairman should submit himself to Kuje prison, says Festus Ogun

Contacted by Legit.ng for comment, Festus Ogun, a human rights lawyer, said the EFCC chairman should submit himself to the officers at the Kuje Correctional Centre following his conviction.

"The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should immediately submit himself to officers at the Kuje Correctional Centre following his conviction for contempt and gross disobedience to court orders by my Lord, Hon Justice Chizoba Oji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court," Ogun told Legit.ng.

The lawyer added:

"Indeed, the court has spoken loud and clear that impunity cannot have a place in this country."

Appeal not enough: Court order must first be obeyed, says Ogun

Ogun said it is not enough for the EFCC chairman to file an appeal, noting that the court order must first be immediately complied with.

His words:

"The EFCC Chairman cannot continue to act as though he is above the law. In a democracy, orders of court are meant to be immediately obeyed, especially by public office holders who swore oaths to defend and uphold the Constitution. Our tottering democracy is endangered when court orders are disrespected.

"It is not enough to file a notice of appeal. The court order must first be immediately complied with because merely filing an appeal does not automatically guarantee a stay of execution. Alternatively, he should immediately comply with the court orders and apologize for his misconduct.

"If what we practice is indeed a democracy, then, we must play by its rules. The only way to enjoy relative sanity is for the rule of law to reign supreme. Both the low and mighty must bow before the law. There must be consequences for this gross impunity with the hope that others will learn from this."

Money laundering: Court takes key decision on former EFCC chairman's case

In another report, a Federal Capital Territory High Court has exonerated the immediate past chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, over false money laundering claims.

Justice Yusuf Halilu, in his judgement on Tuesday, October 4, ruled the evidence provided to the court by Pastor Emmanuel Omale of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry and his wife, Deborah, who claimed to have laundered N573 million for Magu, was erroneous.

The couple, in a suit marked: FCT/HC/CV2541/2020, claimed that they were contracted by Magu to launder money for the former EFCC's boss.

Source: Legit.ng