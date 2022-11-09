The Nigerian Police Force has reacted to the court judgment that ordered that Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the EFCC, should be remanded in Kuje correctional centre

The spokesperson of the police, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the force is yet to receive the court document on the judgment

The EFCC boss was convicted on Tuesday following the failure of the anti-graft agency to return a Range Rover and N40m to one Rufus Ojuawo, who was discharged and acquitted in 2018

FCT, Abuja - Following the news that the federal high court in Abuja convicted Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, there have been many reactions.

The court has ordered that Bawa be remanded in Kuje correctional facility until the EFCC obeyed a court order that directed the EFCC to return a Range Rover and N40 million to one Rufus Ojuawo, who was discharged and acquitted in 2018.

However, while reacting to the development, the police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police were unaware of the order, BBC News Pidgin reported.

Adejobi said this on Wednesday, November 9, when he was contacted on the matter.

He asked:

“If the court delivered a judgment yesterday, is it the same day the document will be released?”, he added that the police have not received the court document.

The EFCC said it returned the Range Rover, but it still holds the money.

Justice Chizoba Oji, while deliveru=ing his judgment on Tuesday, November 8, ordered the inspector general of police, Usman Alkali-Baba, to ensure that the court order is executed.

The judge added that another reason for the court decision is due to Bawa’s disobedience and continuous disobedience he cannot stop.

