The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been exonerated from the allegation of money laundering levelled against

The decision in favour of Magu was made by a Federal Capital Territory High Court on Tuesday, October 4

According to the court in its judgement, evidence brought before it against Magu where made in error

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has exonerated the immediate past chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu over false claims of money laundering.

Justice Yusuf Halilu in his judgement on Tuesday, October 4, ruled the evidence provided to the court by Pastor Emmanuel Omale of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry and his wife, Deborah who claimed to have laundered N573million for Magu was erroneous.

The FCT High Court has exonerated Ibrahim Magu of a money laundering case filed against him. Photo: EFCC

Vanguard reports that the couple in a suit marked: FCT/HC/CV2541/2020 claimed that they were contracted by Magu to launder money for the former EFCC's boss.

During the investigation by Justice Isa Salami-led presidential investigation panel, reports showed that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit in its findings revealed that Magu paid N573million into Omale’s church’s account.

Reported use of the proceeds of the alleged money laundering by Magu

The report also showed that property was allegedly bought in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, UAE for the former anti-graft agency's boss with the said money.

But delivering his judgement, Justice Halilu said that evidence presented and admitted by the court showed that Omale’s bank admitted error in its report to the NFIU on the entries in Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry’s account.

He said that Omale's bank in its claim said that the money was wrongly reflected as a credit transaction to Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry’s account by its reporting system.

The judge also noted that the bank also informed the court that an update has been recently made on its system to reflect the true state of Omale's account.

