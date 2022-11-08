The chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said he has appealed against the court verdict which ordered his remand in Kuje prison

A high court in Abuja had ordered the arrest and remand of the EFCC boss over the failure of the anti-graft commission to comply with an earlier court order

Bawa, however, said he would allow the natural course of the law to take its effect, having filed an appeal against the remand verdict

FCT, Abuja - Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said he has appealed against the verdict ordering his remand in Kuje prison.

Bawa said this on Tuesday, November 8, while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja, TheCable reported.

EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa said he has filed an appeal against the court verdict ordering his remand in Kuje prison. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

“We have appealed against it already so we will allow the natural course of the law to take its effect,” the EFCC boss was quoted as saying.

Abdulrasheed Bawa: Why court ordered remand of EFCC chairman in Kuje prison

An Abuja high court had ordered the EFCC boss's remand over the anti-graft agency's failure to comply with an earlier court order.

The presiding judge, Chizoba Oji, ordered the Inspector-General of police (IGP) to ensure that Bawa is committed to prison for disobedience.

EFCC chairman and the court order: The background story

Legit.ng gathers that Oji gave the order in the motion on notice filed by Adeniyi Ojuawo, air vice marshal (now retired), against the federal government.

The judge held that Bawa was in contempt of the court's order, following the anti-graft agency's failure to return a Range Rover and the sum of N40 million to Ojuawo.

“Having continued willfully in disobedience to the order of this court, he should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience, and continued disobedience of the said order of court made on November 21st, 2018, until he purges himself of the contempt,” the judge said.

EFCC versus Adeniyi Ojuawo: What is the case about?

The EFCC had arraigned Ojuawo on a two-count charge before Muawiyah Baba Idris, judge of the FCT, in Nyanya in 2016.

He was charged with receiving gratification from Hima Aboubakar of Societe D’Equipment Internationaux Nigeria Limited totalling N40 million and a Range Rover Sport (supercharged) valued at N29.250 million.

However, the judge discharged and acquitted Ojuawo on November 21, 2018, on the grounds that the prosecution had not made its case.

The judge then ordered the EFCC to return the money and the car to him.

EFCC chairman Bawa's remand: Nigerians react

Collins Ovie commented on Facebook:

"Can you see that this people that know how to send people to jail even for bailable offences...are afraid of going to cell not to talk about prison...abeg oga EFCC just submit yourself to the ruling..what is good for the goose is also good for the Gander."

Julius Owabumuwa said:

"But he should he imprisoned first before any other thing. The country cannot afford a situation in which some people are above the law. Bawa should be arrested and imprisoned immediately, he has no official immunity."

Efajemue Ralph said:

"Which appeal, can Court contempt be appeal without obeying it first. E don turn "big man" na e don dey twist. The Barrister that was sent to prison for court contempt was he granted room to appeal?"

Benedicta Okpapi said:

"You see, even with the court verdict sending him to Kuje prison, they still do not have respect for the rule of law."

Source: Legit.ng