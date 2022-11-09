The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has faulted the Tuesday, November 8, court order directing the remand of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to the Kuje Correctional facility.

The commission in a statement issued by Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC's spokesperson said that committing Bawa to prison over court contempt is wrong on all fronts.

The EFCC has faulted the committal of its chairman by a court in Abuja. Photo: EFCC

Source: Facebook

Justice Chizoba Oji had ordered the arrest of Bawa over the commission's failure to comply with a November 21st, 2018 order directing the EFCC to return a Range Rover and N40 million seized from an applicant.

The court's order followed a motion filed against the Nigerian government by a retired Air Force officer, Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo.

EFCC reacts to court's committal order against its chairman

But in its reaction, the commission stated that there were lapses in the order issued by the court against the EFCC's chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Uwujaren noted that the EFCC has initiated a process to set aside the entire proceedings and committal of Bawa.

He said that the court's order was given on November 21, 2018, three years before Abdulrasheed became EFCC boss and that as an incumbent chairman of the commission, he was neither served form 48 nor form 49 as required in the trial of contempt.

He added that Bawa had commenced the implementation of the court order after he became aware of it with the release of the Range Rover in question to the Applicant on June 27, 2022, and the EFCC has also approved the process for the release of the N40 million as ordered by the court.

His words:

“Taking into cognizance the procedural lapse in the contempt proceedings the commission has initiated a process to set aside the entire contempt proceedings and committal of the Executive Chairman for contempt.

“Despite the discomfort of this ruling which is seemingly promoted by misinformation, the commission remains committed to working closely with the judiciary in furtherance of the fight against economic and financial crimes in Nigeria."

EFCC chairman Bawa sent to Kuje prison? Truth emerges

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa had earlier been given an order by a court in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that the EFCC boss be sent to Kuje prison for contempt of court.

Justice Chizoba Oji, in a ruling on Tuesday, held that Bawa and his agency failed to obey the court’s earlier order, hence he should be sent to prison until the EFCC boss does the needful.

Naira redesign: 2 northern governors, 1 southerner planning to pay workers’ salaries in cash, EFCC says

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the EFCC had disclosed that the commission is monitoring 3 serving governors.

The EFCC boss said the governors plan to stash billions of naira through table payment of workers’ salaries.

The commission also disclosed that the recent raid on Bureau De Change operators would not stop while calling on Nigerians to support the move so the country can move forward.

Source: Legit.ng