An emerging report by The Nation has it that a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama has convicted the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa for contempt of court in relation to his agency’s failure to comply with an earlier order of the court.

Justice Chizoba Oji, in a ruling, held that “the Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in contempt of the orders of this honourable court made on November 21st 2018 directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Super charge) and the sum of N40, 000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira).

“Having continued wilfully in disobedience to the order of this court, he should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience, and continued disobedience of the said order of court made on November 21st, 2018, until he purges himself of the contempt.

“The Inspector General of Police shall ensure that the order of this honourable court is executed forthwith,” the judge said.

Justice Orji rejected the arguments put forward by the lawyer to the EFCC, Francis Jirbo, to justify his client’s action.

Alleged money laundering: EFCC arraigns ex-attorney general of prominent state

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, November 4, arraigned Olasupo Shasore, a former Attorney General and commissioner for justice in Lagos over alleged money laundering to the tune of N109.8million.

Shashore was arraigned on Friday by the commission before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency slammed the former commissioner with a 14-count criminal charge along with his personal firm, Middlesex Investment Ltd.

Naira redesign: 2 northern governors, 1 southerner planning to pay workers’ salaries in cash, EFCC reveals

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the EFCC had disclosed that the commission is monitoring 3 serving governors.

The EFCC boss said the governors plan to stash billions of naira through table payment of workers’ salaries.

The commission also disclosed that the recent raid on Bureau De Change operators would not stop while calling on Nigerians to support the move so the country can move forward.

Source: Legit.ng