The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is currently under pressure

Bawa, also a custodian of the law, is in a middle of a race battling to be a good example with strict adherence to the law or a bad figure of impunity

Barrister Festus Ogun, a Lagos-based lawyer, said the EFCC boss was free to appeal the court's ruling but must first obey the court

Festus Ogun, a popular Lagos-based attorney, has urged the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to do as the court has ordered and report himself to Kuje prison to be remanded.

The fierce and pragmatic legal counsel said the law supersedes anybody, and it does not exempt the EFCC boss and any other public office holder under oath of the statutory stipulations of the Constitution.

The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa said he will be challenging the verdict of the federal high court at the appellate court. Photo: EFCC

He said:

“The EFCC Chairman cannot continue to act as though he is above the law. In a democracy, orders of the court are meant to be immediately obeyed, especially by public office holders who swore oaths to defend and uphold the Constitution.”

Recall that Legit.ng reported earlier that a Federal High Court was convicting Bawa in Abuja for contempt, and a verdict was issued for him to be remanded in Kuje prison.

The EFCC boss, in reaction to the verdict of the court, said he would be challenging it at the appellate court to seek redress.

However, on Tuesday, November 8, the renowned attorney, Ogun, in a statement made available to newsmen, said:

“Bawa should immediately submit himself to officers at the Kuje Correctional Centre following his conviction for contempt and gross disobedience to court orders by my Lord, Hon Justice Chizoba Oji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.”

How EFCC chairman Bawa failed to obey court orders for 4-years, Festus Ogun reveals

Ogun revealed that Bawa had ignored a court ruling of over four years urging the commission to return the Range Rover and the sum of N40 million to an applicant.

He said:

“Indeed, the court has spoken loud and clear that impunity cannot have a place in this country. Our tottering democracy is endangered when court orders are disrespected.”

The Lagos-based lawyer said the EFCC boss was free to appeal the verdict of the federal high court but must first obey and acknowledge the court’s ruling before proceeding to the appellate court to seek redress.

He said:

“If what we practice is indeed a democracy, then, we must play by its rules. The only way to enjoy relative sanity is for the rule of law to reign supreme. Both the low and mighty must bow before the law."

EFCC shocked over court's order to send Bawa to prison, reveals next line of action

Meanwhile, the court order given for the arrest and detention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman in Kuje prison has been faulted.

The order was faulted by the leadership of the commission who described it as wrong on many fronts.

EFCC's spokesperson said Abdularasheed Bawahad not yet assumed office in his capacity as chairman when the court order to return retired Air Force officer Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo's car and money was given three years ago.

Source: Legit.ng