Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has been named Governor of the Year by UK-based media group, TheNigerian News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a statement signed by its Editor-in-Chief, Toby Prince, the company said the governor's tremendous achievements, especially in terms of infrastructure, agriculture, education, reforms, local government autonomy as well as health care service development endeared him to its 10-man committee.

Prince noted that through astute diversity management, Governor Mohammed welded disparate emotional strata of Bauchi into a united front that is preoccupied with breathtaking infrastructural projects.

His words:

"Nicknamed Mr Infrastructure, he has touched almost every part of the state with developmental projects. It is on record that he constructed, renovated, upgraded and fully equipped 323 primary healthcare facilities in just two years.

"He also built and renovated thousands of schools across the state to boost education while offering scholarships to numerous students.

"The distribution of over 1,500 tricycles and 154 commercial buses has created jobs as well as aided transportation across the state. The provision of agricultural inputs has lessened the burden on farmers."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Prince also said that more impressive about the activities of the governor in Bauchi state is the removal of thousands of ghost workers from the civil service which has successfully saved billions for the people.

He noted that it is also a known fact that Mohammed is the only governor who has displayed incredible religious inclusion by appointing Christians into your cabinet

According to Prince, the governor will be recognised at an event to make its sixth anniversary on October 13, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Other distinguished Nigerians billed to receive awards are Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Mr Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, the Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Prof Saad A. Ahmed, the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Abuja among others.

A lecture titled, "Identifying Genuine Spirit of Excellence and Patriotism Towards A Greater Nigeria" will be delivered by a guest speaker in the person of the minister of agriculture, Audu Ogbeh.

The event will be chaired by Senator George Akume, the Honourable Minister of Inter-governmental Affairs while the Emir of Kano, the Olu of Warri, Emir of Keffi and the Shehu of Borno will be present as the Royal Fathers.

Prominent Nigerian governor's brother dies in Turkey

On Sunday, October 2, Senator Bala Mohammed lost his elder brother named Bappah Mohammed to the cold hand of death.

Mohammed, according to sources, died at an unnamed Turkish Hospital in Turkiye after a prolonged illness.

The deceased was buried on Monday, October 3, in Turkey in accordance with Islamic rites, sources added.

Tension hits northern state as students protest separation of boys, girls in school

Some students in Bauchi state had protested over a new policy by the state government separating girls from boys in schools.

The students from various secondary schools which have earlier resumed the academic session on Monday, September 19.

The Bauchi state commissioner for education, Aliyu Tilde, said the government of the state has concluded plans to separate male and female students in secondary schools in the state.

Source: Legit.ng