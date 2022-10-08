As the year 2022 winds up some governor have been nominated to receive various awards for their contributions to human development among others

Some of these governors who will be rewarded at the award-given ceremony include the number one man in Yobe state

Governor Mai Mala-Buni has been nominated to receive the Man of the Year award at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday, October 13

The governor of Yobe and Bauchi states Mai Mala Buni and Bala Mohammed have been nominated for the 'Man of the Year' by the United Kingdom-based media group, TheNigerian News.

A statement by the management which was signed by Toby Prince said Governor Buni's incredible leadership in handling the dual function of governance at state and national levels endeared him to its 10-man committee.

Governo Mai Mala Buni has been nominated to receive the Man of the Year award for 2022. Photo: Mai Mala-Buni

It said:

"As Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Gov Buni saved the party from apparent collapse. That the ruling party still exists, waxing stronger ahead of next year's poll is the product of his ingenuity.

"The governor blended the talents and political sagacity of members of the caretaker committee to successfully revive the APC which is now on high turbocharger as the leading, largest and winning political party in Nigeria.

"A political bridge-builder, he oozed integrity, accountability, creativity, honesty and courage in the face of adversity.

"But more importantly, Buni's impact has been better felt by his people in areas of infrastructure, human capital development, security and many others."

The statement also said that the governor has proven to be responsive to the needs of the citizens, paying special attention to healthcare delivery, education, agricultural production and infrastructures.

He also set out his priorities with the declaration of a state of emergency on basic and secondary education while following the special agenda of Resettlement, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation (R3) of people affected by the insurgency.

He has proven that quality leadership is possible".

According to the statement, Buni will be recognised at an event to make its sixth anniversary on October 13, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Other distinguished Nigerians billed to receive awards are Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Mr Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, the Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Professor Saad A. Ahmed, the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Abuja, Mr Oluwaseun Adebola Olatunji, the founder and CEO of Brookfield Group among others.

A lecture with the title "Identifying Genuine Spirit of Excellence and Patriotism Towards a Greater Nigeria" will be delivered by Chief Innocent Audu Ogbeh, the former Minister of Agriculture, who is the guest speaker.

