The governor of rivers, since he assumed office in 2015 has been known to have carried out important but developmental projects in the state

Governor Nyesom Wike is popularly referred to as "Mr Project", having completed infrastructural projects in Rivers state and is seen as a role model to other governors in the country

Interestingly, his work has been noticed by President Muhammadu Buhari who is ready to confer on him a national honour, for outstanding performance in government so far, a recognition many opined Wike deserves

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been nominated for the “Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery” at the forthcoming Nigeria Excellence in Public Service Award by the Federal Government.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, October 21 present the award to the governor at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said in a letter.

Buhari to confer Infrastructure Award Governor Nyesom Wike referred to as Mr. Project. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Buhari confirmed the development through a letter

The letter, signed by the Permanent Secretary (General Services) in the SGF’s Office, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, was addressed to Wike, Rivers Mirror confirmed.

Interestingly, since he assumed office on May 29, 2015, Wike has been widely acclaimed for his infrastructure strides in Rivers and its attendant impact on the state’s development.

This then led to the birth of Wike's new name in the polity, "Mr. Project". The video below shared on his Twitter page further confirms the above assertion.

PDP chieftain reacts

Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer in Rivers State, has described as a significantly good omen the presidential recognition of the Rivers State governor, with the Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery, stressing that it is a confirmation of the outstanding leadership of the governor.

Fubara noted that for President Muhammadu Buhari to recognize the unprecedented contributions of Gov. Nyesom Wike in providing quality infrastructure, among the pack of governors in the country despite coming from an opposition party, speaks volumes on the visionary leadership that the governor has provided for Rivers State.

Source: Legit.ng