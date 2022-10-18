Civil servants in Bayelsa have been given a 7-day rest by the state government due to the ravaging floods

The state government in a statement released by Governor Douye Diri on Tuesday, October 18, gave the directive

Governor Diri lamented that the disaster has destroyed a lot of state infrastructure with many residents and communities displaced

Bayelsa - Following the flood ravaging Bayelsa communities and displacing residents, the state government on Tuesday, October 18, declared a seven-day rest for workers.

The declaration came after Governor Douye Diri personally went to some affected communities in the state to see for himself the extent of damage done by the flood.

The governor was seen walking on a flooded road (Photo: @govdouyediri)

Source: Twitter

He wrote on his Twitter page on Friday, October 14:

"I was very disturbed with what I witnessed yesterday when I visited the flooded Sagbama town and Tungbo community both in Sagbama LGA. Our government sympathizes with all affected people. We will do our best to support them."

Making the declaration in a live broadcast on Tuesday, Governor Diri admitted that the state was facing a humanitarian crisis as more than one million persons have been displaced in local governments like Sagbama, Ekeremor, Southern Ijaw, Ogbia, Yenagoa, Nembe, and Kolokuma Opokuma.

Governor Diri disclosed that in these areas, businesses have been shut down, properties lost and farmlands destroyed.

Diri added that over 300 communities in the state were internally displaced with several deaths reported.

He noted that infrastructure like hospitals, roads, bridges, and schools, including the state-owned Niger Delta University in Amassoma, the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, and the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, were also severely affected.

In desperation, the governor said the magnitude of the disaster is not such that the state government can handle on its own and as such called on the federal government as well as multinational firms to come to their aid.

He said:

“We urgently solicit the support of Multinationals, International Donor Agencies, the Red Cross, Diplomatic Missions and people of goodwill to come to the aid of our state.

“I appeal to Mr. President to consider special grants to the state from the Stabilisation Fund, Ecological Fund and Natural Resources Fund. Over the last few days, floods have overwhelmed our communities and severely impacted the lives and livelihood of our people. This is a natural disaster that has affected many other states of the Federation to various degrees. I have been on a tour of several of our communities to see at first hand the extent of destruction. Our experience has shown that the flood water empties into our state.

“I hereby direct all Public Servants except those on essential duties to be given time off from work for the next one week. Let me make a special appeal to vendors, particularly of fuel, food, water and pharmaceuticals not to exploit the situation. We must be our brothers’ keeper.”

