The National Population Commission says it ill ensure local content especially will be used for the 2023 national census

Federal commissioners of the NPC visited a local firm to ensure all preparations for the exercise are in top gear

The commissioners include Hon. Darlington Okereke, Dr. Clifford Zirra and Senator Mudashiru Husain, and the DG of the agency, Mr. Tellson Ojegun

Ilesa - The leadership of the National Population Commission (NPC), on Thursday, October 13 visited the Nigeria factory of an indigenous technology firm, RLG Adulawo, in Ilesa, Osun state.

The inspection, is part of efforts of the commission, to ensure that next year's census is conducted, in compliance with the presidential directive on local content as well as global best practices, especially in the area of technology.

Federal commissioners of the NPC at the indigenous factory. Photo credit: RLG Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The team toured the various sections of the factory, including the Assembly lines, testing centres and workshops sections, where ICT gadgets are produced.

The city also boast of a Training Institute which uniquely produces the needed skills required to service the ICT devices sector.

The team witnessed live assembly of Set Top Boxes (decoders) for one of the major cable TV providers for the country as well as the factory efforts in local assembly for Nigerian made electric meters.

RLG Managing Director, Tosin Ilesanmi showcasing the devices done so far by the firm, as well as the daily assembly capacity of the factory, assured the visiting Team of RLG's readiness, capacity and track record to deliver world class devices required to power the coming 2023 census.

Ilesanmi added that the factory is well equipped with both manual and automated assemblage lines, that is capable of delivering world class products and hand held devices, that will aid the success of the 2023 National Population Census.

He said over the years, the factory has successfully made products for the Federal Government through N-Power, FREE TV as well training over 20,000 youths of Osun state, under the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme Technology, among others.

Addressing journalists after the inspection, which had in attendance the federal commissioners of the NPC, Dr. Clifford Zirra told newsmen that the facility tour, is to ensure that the agency, contracts the best hands to do the job.

He added that the commission will ensure the partnership with competent Nigerian companies like RLG to encourage local content, towards making the forthcoming national census hitch free, and acceptable to all Nigerians.

His words:

“We are a pacesetter. We are now going to conduct a digitized census for the first time, in the history of Nigeria and the history of Africa, we want to do something very acceptable and of great standard.

“That is why we want to associate ourselves with people who can give us value, value that would add to our work. We have a lot to do in terms of mobilisation, manpower and logistics to do the census, next year.

“That is why we are here to look at what they have. For now, we have what we need but we are discussing and by the time we reach the bridge, we will cross it over. We have started discussion and we pray we get it on time.

“We will also ensure that in line with presidential directive, we will ensure compliance with standards in making sure that local content is optimised to the best of standards.”

Corroborating him, other members of the team, lauded and expressed satisfaction over the factory's readiness for the project.

Source: Legit.ng