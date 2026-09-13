Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has opened up about the intense emotional demands of portraying a character living with bipolar disorder

The 35-year-old actress said constantly switching between crying, anger, and laughter left her mentally drained during the production.

Ooja revealed that her director repeatedly had to correct her when she unconsciously slipped back into a “normal” emotional state

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has opened up about the emotional and mental demands of portraying a character living with bipolar disorder.

She revealed that the role pushed her beyond what she was used to as an actor.

The actress said the experience was mentally draining and gave her a deeper understanding of the struggles people living with mental health conditions may face.

Ooja shared her experience during an interview on Arise TV, where she reflected on the difficulty of constantly switching between intense emotions for the role.

Sharon Ooja opens up about the intense emotional demands of portraying a character living with bipolar disorder. Photos: Sharon Ooja.

Source: Instagram

‘It was a lot of work’

According to Ooja, playing a character with bipolar disorder required her to approach her emotions differently from how she normally would.

“I think that because it was more mentally draining for me; when you’re a normal person playing a bipolar role, it’s a lot of work,” she said.

The actress explained that maintaining the emotional intensity required for the character was not always easy.

Rather than simply acting out one emotion at a time, she had to move between drastically different emotional states while remaining convincing on screen. And sometimes, she needed a reminder from behind the camera.

Ooja revealed that her director would occasionally stop her during filming because she had unconsciously returned to what she described as her “normal” emotional state.

“My director would sometimes have to call me because he’s like, you’re not staying on tempo, you’re going back to normal, you can’t be normal,” she recalled.

The correction showed just how demanding the role had become.

Ooja had to remain within the emotional world of her character, even when her instincts as a person were pulling her in another direction.

From crying to laughing to anger

One of the most difficult aspects, she said, was having to portray several intense emotions within the same performance.

“So, it was so draining having to be crying, laughing, angry so many emotions in one,” Ooja said.

For the actress, the experience went beyond simply delivering a convincing performance.

It allowed her to appreciate, from an actor’s perspective, how challenging mental health struggles can be.

Watch Sharon Ooja's interview with Arise News here:

Sharon Ooja says constantly switching between crying, anger and laughter left her mentally drained during the production. Photo: Sharon Ooja.

Source: Instagram

Sharon Ooja and husband celebrate 2nd anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke and her husband, Ugo Nwoke, marked their second wedding anniversary on February 22 with a touching celebration that drew admiration from fans and colleagues.

The actress took to Instagram to share adorable anniversary photos and her gratitude, expressing how their marriage has been filled with joy, grace, and divine protection,

Source: Legit.ng