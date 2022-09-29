On Thursday, September 29, the National Population Commission appealed to the leadership and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to avoid disrupting the planned 2023 census activities in the southeast region of the country.

The Punch reports that the federal commissioner of the NPC in Abia state, Nwanne Nwabuisi, said the ability of the commission to carry out its job in 2023 will enable the southeast region to get accurate figures in the next census.

Members of the IPOB have been urged not to disrupt the 2023 census exercise. Photo: Chukwuma Ndiolu

Speaking at the Abia State stakeholders summit on the 2023 census with the theme,” Getting the people involved,” which was held in Umuahia, Abia state's capital city, Nwabuisi said the group's uncooperative attitude in the 2006 national census affected the people of southeast in a negative way.

Nwabuisi called for the cooperation of the IPOB's leadership and members in this particular cycle of the nation's census as accurate data from the exercise would be a win-win for every Nigerian.

He also said that while the IPOB was calling for the United Nations to help conduct a referendum for the region, it is important that the nation get accurate data for such an exercise to be conducted.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Nwabuisi, without an accurate census, the conduct of a proper referendum would not be possible.

He also urged stakeholders in the southeast region to appeal to their brothers who are IPOB members to equally cooperate for the good of all.

Nwabuisi noted that the commission has put everything in place to deliver accurate data to Nigerians in the 2023 census.

Atiku criticises IPOB's sit-at-home, outlines plans to end Biafra agitation in southeast

The 2023 presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party earlier said that the sit-at-home order in the southeast cannot continue to be observed by the people in the region.

Atiku Abubakar promised that once elected into office as president of Nigeria, he will ensure that all contributory factors to the Biafra agitation in the region are addressed.

The former vice president also noted that the continued destruction of people's businesses for failing to observe the sit-at-home is hurting the region's economic plan.

Party trouble deepens as Atiku, PDP call Wike bluff, set to begin presidential campaign activities

The opposition party, PDP had said it will continue with activities of its presidential campaign as planned.

The party said that the rift between its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike is not enough to stall PDP's activities.

PDP's spokesperson said that there are laid down rules in the provision of the PDP constitution to serve as a guide in this kind of situation.

Source: Legit.ng