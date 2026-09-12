APC spokesperson Felix Morka fired back at Kwankwaso after the NDC running mate urged Atiku Abubakar to drop his 2027 presidential bid

Kwankwaso had appealed to Atiku, citing his age and health, and promised to take care of him if the opposition ticket wins the presidency

Morka accused the opposition of engaging in 'horse trading' over a presidency that Nigerians have not yet decided

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit back at Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over his public appeal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to abandon his 2027 presidential ambition and back the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

APC spokesperson Felix Morka, reacting in a post on X on Saturday, September 12, questioned the logic behind opposition figures negotiating over the presidency before Nigerians have cast a single vote in the 2027 general election.

The APC spokesperson condemns Rabiu Kwankwaso's promise to Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Morka described the situation as "horse trading" over an office the opposition has neither won nor been guaranteed, calling it a sign of the hypocrisy he says runs through the opposition camp.

Kwankwaso's appeal to Atiku

Kwankwaso, who is running as Peter Obi's vice-presidential candidate on the NDC ticket, had on Monday made a public appeal to Atiku to step aside from the presidential race. He pointed to Atiku's age and health as reasons the former vice president should reconsider, adding that the NDC would see to his welfare should the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket win the presidency.

Atiku, who will turn 81 next year, has shown no interest in stepping down. He has maintained that the 2027 election will be his final shot at the presidency, having previously contested in 2007, 2019 and 2023.

2027 Election: Opposition alliances under scrutiny

The public exchange between Kwankwaso and the ruling party comes as opposition figures continue to map out alliances ahead of next year's elections, with the NDC working to consolidate support around Obi and Kwankwaso.

Morka's response signals that the APC intends to use the internal wrangling within the opposition as a political talking point, framing the negotiations as evidence of disorder rather than strategy.

Atiku's camp has not publicly responded to Kwankwaso's offer.

You should see his statement on X here:

Seyi Makinde taunts Oyo APC governorship candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo publicly called out APC governorship candidate Sharafadeen Alli over a viral social media video.

Makinde made the remarks while speaking in Yoruba at a public outing, linking the video to the 2027 governorship race in Oyo state.

The governor drew a sharp contrast between voting for his candidate and voting for Alli, raising questions about the state's future.

Source: Legit.ng