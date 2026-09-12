Lere Olayinka, an aide to Minister Wike has called on Nigerian authorities to review or outright ban the use of TikTok in the country

An Onitsha-based woman, Anulika Onyeanusia, was recently arrested by the Anambra State Police Command in Onitsha over the alleged child p0rnography case

The 36-year-old Anambra woman told police she earned as much as $300 uploading a p0rnographic video of her eight-year-old daughter on TikTok

Lere Olayinka, an aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has demanded that Nigerian authorities move to ban or at minimum review the use of TikTok in the country, following the arrest of a mother who allegedly used the platform to distribute a 0ornographic video of her young daughter.

The call came after the Anambra State Police Command detained Anulika Onyeanusia, 36, in Onitsha over alleged child p0rnography.

Wike's aide speaks out after police arrested a 36-year-old mother in Onitsha. Photo credit: Lere Olayinka

Source: Facebook

During questioning, Onyeanusia told investigators that the highest amount she received from uploading a sexual video involving her eight-year-old daughter was $300.

Aide's demand for TikTok review

The aide cited the case as evidence that TikTok poses a serious danger to children in Nigeria, arguing that the platform had become a channel through which exploitation of minors is monetised.

Police arrest woman

The Anambra State Police Command arrested a 36-year-old woman after a video circulating online allegedly showed her sexually abusing a child with s3x toys.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga, a superintendent of police, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday, September 11.

He identified the suspect as Anulika Onyeanusia and said operatives picked her up earlier that day in the Onitsha area of Anambra state.

During the operation, officers rescued four children, aged two, three, six and nine years old. S3x toys and other items that may assist the investigation were also recovered at the scene.

Onyeanusia is being investigated for alleged child porn0graphy. Ikenga added that the suspect's husband has also been taken in for questioning to establish whether he had any knowledge of or involvement in the alleged abuse.

"The suspect is currently in police custody as the Command intensifies its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence and the possible involvement of other persons," Ikenga said.

Commissioner of police responds

Anambra Commissioner of Police Nnanna Ama described the incident as "unacceptable," particularly given that the victims are children who cannot protect themselves.

He directed that a thorough and professional investigation be carried out and assured the public that the rescued children would receive appropriate care.

Ama said the Command would work alongside child-protection and support agencies to provide the children with counselling, care, and all other assistance needed for their recovery.

He stressed that their identities and privacy would be protected throughout the process.

The commissioner also praised local vigilante operatives, bloggers and residents whose tip-offs helped officers locate and arrest the suspect.

FG suspended X operation in Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, June 4.

Source: Legit.ng