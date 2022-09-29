Governor Hope Uzodimma has called for grassroots sensitization on the need for southeast residents to participate in the 2023 population and housing census

The Imo governor assured the National Population Commission in the state of every necessary support they need to ensure that the exercise turns out well

According to the governor, the census exercise is an opportunity for the southeast to address its perceived marginalization

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has charged the entire southeast region to take advantage of the 2023 census to address marginalization.

Governor Uzodimma made the comment at the Imo state stakeholders summit on population and housing census flag-off ceremony in Owerri.

A cross section of Imo traditional rulers at the event. Photo credit: @GovtOfImoState

The governor stressed that the outcome of any census impacts on everyone negatively or positively.

He added:

“If you don’t want to be cheated, the time to do it is now.”

He advised every Imo citizen irrespective of party affiliate, to be fully involved in the civic exercise, noting that nonchalant attitudes will amount to being undercounted and shortchanged as a state and as a region.

Speaking earlier at the flag-off, the Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prince Emeka Nduka disclosed that the opportunity for the southeast to count their numerical strength is now.

He added that anyone who impedes the smooth process of the census will be doing a disservice to the people of Imo state and the southeast at large.

Present at the event were; the Eze Imo, Eze (Dr.) E.C. Okeke, and other traditional rulers, government officials, sole administrators and other grassroot leaders.

Governor Hope Uzodimma gives more insights on his stance

Writing on his Twitter page, Governor Uzodimma noted:

“Today, at the Stakeholder's Summit on the 2023 Population and Housing Census, organized by the National Population Commission in Owerri, I joined in sensitizing our people on the need to jettison every indifference and nonchalant attitude towards Population Census.

“Over the years, there has been a misconception of the importance of Population Census, erroneously regarded as mere data collection on the number of human beings & houses.

“At this time in our nation, an updated & accurate demography is germane to the economic policy formulation, equitable distribution of amenities and allocation of national treasury.”

