The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) launched its Lagos governorship campaign, plastering thousands of posters across Ikeja, Oshodi, Lagos Island and other key areas

APM governorship candidate Prince Laja Adeoye unveiled the 'Atunto Eko 1.0' agenda, covering jobs, housing, transport, healthcare and security

The Laja Adeoye Campaign Organisation said it would take its message to every local government and ward across Lagos State

Lagos, Nigeria - The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has launched a large-scale poster campaign across Lagos state, displaying images of its governorship candidate, Prince Laja Adeoye, alongside the party's presidential candidate, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Thousands of campaign materials have appeared in major areas including Ikeja, Ogba, Oshodi, Iyana Ipaja, Ikotun and Lagos Island. The posters, branded in the party's colours and featuring its cassava logo, carry the slogan "Atunto Eko 1.0" — described as the Lagos Reset Agenda — and outline promises on youth employment, affordable housing, transport and primary healthcare.

APM Lagos governorship candidate Prince Laja Adeoye features on campaign posters across Lagos ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: APM

Source: UGC

Adeoye Outlines the Lagos Reset Agenda

Adeoye said the rollout was meant to ensure the campaign reaches every neighbourhood without delay. He framed the agenda around concrete targets, promising to create 250,000 jobs within four years through tech hubs in Yaba and Ogba, agro-processing clusters in Badagry and Epe, and skills academies across all senatorial districts.

On housing, he said the plan involves partnering with the private sector to deliver 100,000 homes with single-digit mortgages. "A teacher, a nurse, a police officer should be able to own a home," he said.

He also promised transport improvements, including expanded BRT services, integrated water transport and digitalised traffic management to reduce commute times for commercial drivers. Within 18 months of taking office, he said, 57 primary health centres across the state's local government areas would be rehabilitated and equipped.

Adeoye added that flooding, waste management and security would also be addressed, citing canal desilting, waste-to-wealth programmes and technology-driven community policing as tools his administration would deploy.

He pointed to Makinde's record in Oyo state as a blueprint. "In Oyo, Governor Makinde has shown that infrastructure, education and security can be delivered with transparency. That is the model we are bringing to Lagos and to the centre," Adeoye said.

Campaign Organisation Commits to Issue-Based Approach

The Laja Adeoye Campaign Organisation (LACO) formally announced the start of its electioneering on Wednesday, September 9, citing the timetable set by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the basis for kicking off activities.

In a statement by its spokesman, Ayodele Kazeem, LACO said the campaign marked "the beginning of a new phase in our journey to offer Lagosians a credible, progressive and people-centred alternative."

The organisation said it would hold direct community engagements across all local governments and wards, covering areas from Lagos Island and Epe to Alimosho, Badagry, Agege and Ibeju-Lekki. It said its focus would remain on policies and solutions rather than personalities, and urged its supporters to campaign peacefully and within the law.

APM's Laja Adeoye Vows to Reset Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prince Adeoye declared his intention to "reset" the state as his campaign organisation formally began electioneering activities ahead of the 2027 governorship election on Wednesday.

The Laja Adeoye Campaign Organisation (LACO) confirmed the launch in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ayodele Kazeem, describing the move as "the beginning of a new phase in our journey to offer Lagosians a credible, progressive and people-centred alternative."

A statement sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 9, noted that the campaign, which it has branded 'Atunto Eko 1.0', was launched in line with the timetable published by the Independent National Electoral Commission. The organisation said the campaign would reach every part of the state, from Lagos Island and Epe to Alimosho, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Agege and Ibeju-Lekki.

Source: Legit.ng