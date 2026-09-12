Mozambique announced that citizens of three specific African countries can enter without a traditional visa using an Electronic Travel Authorisation

The ETA permits travellers from the listed African nations to stay in Mozambique for a maximum of 30 days

The three countries granted this ETA access are Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Senegal, leaving the rest of the continent on standard visa requirements

Mozambique has announced that only three African countries qualify for Electronic Travel Authorisation access, allowing their citizens to enter the country without applying for a full visa.

The Mozambican government confirmed that nationals from Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, and Senegal are the only African travellers eligible to use the ETA route. Citizens from all other African nations must continue to apply through the standard visa process before travelling to the country.

3 African countries whose citizens can enter Mozambique with ETA instead of visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

African countries eligible for Mozambique ETA

The three countries that made the cut are:

1. Côte d'Ivoire

2. Ghana

3. Senegal

What the ETA allows for eligible travellers

Under the arrangement, travellers from these three nations may enter Mozambique and remain in the country for up to 30 days. The ETA offers a more streamlined route to entry compared to the traditional visa application process, which typically requires more documentation and processing time.

Mozambique's move places it among a growing number of African nations experimenting with digital or simplified entry systems for select countries on the continent, though the narrow eligibility list means that the vast majority of African travellers are not yet covered by the scheme.

US mentions countries eligible for ESTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States had published a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to enter America using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

The ESTA programme enables eligible travellers to visit the US for tourism, business or transit without having to obtain a traditional visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng