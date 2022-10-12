PDP New Generation executives and coordinators are being inaugurated across Nigeria ahead of the 2023 polls

The group widely regarded as one of the fastest growing political youth platform in the country has been setting up its structures nationwide

Members of the group have vowed to work tirelessly for the realisation of the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket and all other PDP candidates

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the PDP New Generation, recently embarked on an inauguration tour across Nigeria, to swear in states executives, local government and ward coordinators of the organization.

The inauguration ceremony for Katsina took place on Monday, October 10, that of Osun was on Tuesday, October 11 while Kaduna and Ogun took place simultaneously on Wednesday, October 12.

In a statement signed by its director of public relations, Mr Terngu Gideon Uta, the group said:

“We have formidable structures in the whole 36 states of the federation including the FCT, and coordinators in the 774 LGAs of Nigeria.

“The organization led by the Director General, Mr. Audu Mahmood, embarked on an inauguration tour across the country, to swear-in it’s state executives, local government and ward coordinators.

“The tour has created and given youths a sense of belonging as members of the PDP. The initiative has also strengthened, inspired and boosted the hope and morale of our structures and members across the country.

“The tour has so far also created avenues for discussions and strategies on how to protect, defend and promote the ideology and integrity of the PDP, with a commitment to growth of democracy in Nigeria.”

According to Mr. Terngu Gideon Uta, he said the leadership of the organization has so far achieved the successful inauguration of 31 states including the FCT, while the swearing-in of the remaining 5 states, mostly in the southwest will be carried out, on or before Sunday, October 16.

He further said that, during the ceremonies, meetings how to deliver PDP was always discussed.

The statement noted:

“We are always preaching the gospel of the Atiku/Okowa ticket and all other PDP candidates.

“As an organization which is youth driven, we will continue to campaign for the Atiku/Okowa ticket because it is the only team that guarantees a youth inclusive government.

“We have vowed to work effortlessly and tirelessly, in delivering our mandate of the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Reps and state assembly candidates of PDP at all levels of Nigeria.”

PDP holds massive rally in Uyo as Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity

On his part, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

Abubakar, who stated this on Monday, October 10 during the official kick-off of the PDP presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said if elected he would fix Nigeria’s education sector.

He said the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and poor condition of the nation’s universities and welfare of university teachers will be addressed headlong.

