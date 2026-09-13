Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 13, 2026, in the first derby of the new season

City arrived in top form with three wins from three under new manager Enzo Maresca, while United had four points from nine

Nimbus Pronos, a cat known for predicting match results, picked a winner ahead of the high-stakes clash

Manchester United will face Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 13, 2026, in what promises to be a highly anticipated opening derby of the season.

City head into the fixture in impressive form, winning all three of their opening league matches under new head coach Enzo Maresca, who took charge following Pep Guardiola's departure.

Enzo Maresca hopes to maintain Manchester City's perfect start. Photo by Diogo Baptista.

Source: Getty Images

United, managed by Michael Carrick after he was handed the job permanently following a strong run as interim last season, have picked up four points from a possible nine.

Mysterious cat predicts Manchester derby

Nimbus Pronos, the cat that has built a reputation for predicting football results, has weighed in on the derby.

A video shared on Instagram shows the feline backing Maresca's City to take all three points at Old Trafford, a result the visitors have not managed since 2023.

A win for City at Old Trafford would mark a significant moment in the rivalry, with the blue half of Manchester yet to repeat that feat in over three years.

As noted by Sofascore, recent history between the two clubs offers little comfort to either set of supporters. Across the last ten meetings, City claimed victory in five, United won four, and one match ended in a draw, making this one of the most evenly-contested derbies in recent memory.

Whether the cat's forecast holds up remains to be seen when the two sides meet at Old Trafford on September 13.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

The prediction has huge implications for Manchester City as they have a big catch-up to do after Arsenal increased their advantage over the Citizens.

Source: Legit.ng