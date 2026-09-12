A video of Peter Obi's wife, Margaret Obi, flaunting her new wig set off a fierce argument online

Critics questioned what Margaret has done to support her husband's presidential campaign

Many fans jumped to her defence, arguing she is not the one running for office

A video of Margaret Obi, wife of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, showing off her new wig has ignited a furious debate on Nigerian social media about the role of politicians' wives in election campaigns.

The clip quickly spread across platforms, drawing sharp criticism from some users who feel Margaret has been too quiet while her husband's rivals benefit from more visibly active spouses.

Peter Obi’s wife’s wig video divides opinion as Nigerians react. Credit: @peterobi

Source: Instagram

What Critics Said About Margaret Obi

Those who took issue with her online appearance wasted no time making their feelings known. X user @DrDanny2030 led the charge, pointing out that the wives of other presidential contenders were already hitting the ground running.

"Tinubu's wife is visiting Eastern States to talk to the masses. Atiku's wife has started going for campaigns talking about his husband and why he should be the president. I'm asking again, What has Margaret Obi done to make sure Peter Obi goes far?" he wrote.

@Pascaldey4you also weighed in sharply, saying: "Women don't even care at all; she is rocking a new wig, lavishing Peter Obi's money, instead of contributing to his husband's movement of becoming the next president of Nigeria."

Peter Obi’s wife trends online after unveiling her stylish wig. Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Supporters Push Back

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. A significant portion of commenters defended Margaret, arguing that Peter Obi is the candidate, not his wife, and that she owes the public no obligation to campaign on his behalf.

Many noted that holding a woman responsible for her husband's political performance places an unfair burden on her, and that her personal choices, including how she styles her hair, should not be subject to public scrutiny simply because of who she is married to.

Watch the viral video of Peter Obi's wife:

Peter Obi speaks about wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Labour Party's Peter Obi vowed never to divorce his wife, Margaret Brownson, regardless of any condition.

In an interview on The Honest Bunch YouTube podcast, Obi stated that even if his wife were to be unfaithful, he would never consider divorce.

The former governor of Anambra state made it clear that their marriage was “sealed” and that he would never marry another woman.

Source: Legit.ng