Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda has remembered his late friend and collaborator, Mohbad, three years after his death

The “Cash App” crooner shared a brief but emotional message, asking his late friend to keep resting while condemning evil doers

Bella has continued to keep Mohbad’s memory alive through music and tributes since the singer’s death in September 2023

Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda has once again remembered his late friend and colleague, Mohbad, three years after his death.

The singer took to X on Saturday, September 12, to honour Mohbad, whose death at the age of 27 remains one of the most talked-about tragedies in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

In a short but weighty message, Bella wrote:

“Woe to Evil doers. Keep resting Imole!”

Bella Shmurda remembered his late friend and collaborator, Mohbad, three years after his death. Photos: Mohbad/Bella Shmurda.

Source: Instagram

Three years on, the pain remains

Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

His death came under controversial circumstances and was followed by widespread public concern, protests, and demands for answers over what happened to the singer.

For many Nigerians, Mohbad’s death became more than the loss of a young musician. It

Bella and Mohbad shared a close relationship and worked together on several musical projects during their careers.

Following Mohbad’s death, the singer channelled his grief into music, releasing “My Brother” as a tribute to the late singer.

He also dedicated his R2 Sept 12 project to Mohbad, further cementing the late artiste’s place in his musical journey.

Read Bella Shmurda's post on Mohbad here:

Reactions trail Bella Shmurda's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@QURBANIRay stated:

"But y them never bury am? The saddest truth is he can't rest if they don't bury him. They know what they are doing , they purposely did that to him to deal with him in the spiritual world too. Mohbad carries one big secret we all don't know about. I SWEAR!!!"

@OmotolaTheGreat shared:

"In 2026 , I don’t think anyone should actually be using Moh’s death for agendas … If you know the evil doers.. then list their names and let the police do their jobs . It’s that simple , make Una let the boy rest in peace ah"

Bella Shmurda continued to keep Mohbad’s memory alive through music and tributes since the singer’s death in September 2023. Photo: Bella Shmurda.

Source: Instagram

Bella Shmurda advises women

In a previous report, Bella Shmurda addressed Nigerian women who were scared and triggered by social media personality and self-proclaimed financial expert Geh Geh's influence.

Recall that Geh Geh made headlines after launching his online platform called University of Wisdom, which focuses on training men on how to handle women and manage their finances.

In a viral tweet via his official X handle, Bella Shmurda advised Nigerian women on the importance of being valuable to their men.

Source: Legit.ng