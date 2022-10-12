Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, have been named Governor of the Year (Security) and Iconic Trailblazer of the Year by UK-based media group, TheNigerian News.

The company, which made the disclosure on Wednesday, October 12 said Fintiri and Buratai will be honoured alongside other distinguished Nigerians at an event to mark its sixth anniversary on Thursday, October 13 in Abuja.

The duo will be receiving their honours on Thursday, October 13. Photo: Tukur Buratai, Ahmadu Fintiri

Source: Facebook

According to a statement signed by Toby Prince, the management said both nominees were the overwhelming choice of its online voters based on its core values of integrity, patriotism and excellence.

Toby said its 10-member committee was impressed with the governor's purposeful leadership, good governance and service delivery to the people.

He said Fintiri's "biggest legacies yet will be in security, massive infrastructural drive, electrification, education, health, women and youth empowerment".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, the governor "redesigned the security architecture of the state which saw the introduction and implementation of proactive and water-tight measures."

He added that "the launch of a new security outfit codenamed ‘Operation Farauta’, a joint operation team comprising the military, police, and vigilantes, among other security agencies brought the security challenges bedevilling the state to the lowest ebb. This is in addition to the procurements and distributions of operational vehicles, motorcycles, security gadgets and other equipment to security agencies in the state."

On the choice of Buratai for the award, Toby said that the former Army Chief has continued his exemplary leadership centred on selflessness, excellence and sacrifice as Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

"Buratai oversaw a golden era in the country's history, leaving behind enduring legacies that redefined the ethos in counterinsurgency operations and civil-military relations," he said.

" As a soldier and the commander at the same time, he showed unrivalled patriotism, commitment and sacrifices for the safety of Nigeria and Nigerians. The soldier-statesman has taken his passion for the country to another level as a diplomat, fostering commercial and security relationships with Benin."

He added that Buratai has found "diplomatic solutions to Nigeria’s porous borders which facilitated the smuggling of weapons from that axis by striking a mutual understanding with the country to checkmate the trend".

Other distinguished Nigerians billed to receive awards are Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Mr Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, the Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Prof Saad A. Ahmed, the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Abuja, Mr Oluwaseun Adebola Olatunji, the founder and CEO of Brookfield Group among others.

A lecture with the title "Identifying Genuine Spirit of Excellence and Patriotism Towards A Greater Nigeria" will be delivered by Chief Innocent Audu Ogbeh, the former Minister of Agriculture, who is the guest speaker.

Source: Legit.ng