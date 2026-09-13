Liverpool fans approached Jeremy Jacquet outside Anfield after the club's goalless draw against Fulham on Saturday

Footage of the confrontation, filmed by journalist Keefe Irwin, spread across social media and divided opinion among supporters

Jacquet drew praise from the Premier League's official X page for his performance during the match despite the controversy after

Jeremy Jacquet, the 21-year-old French defender who joined Liverpool from Rennes this summer, was confronted by fans outside Anfield on Saturday after the club's 0-0 draw with Fulham in the Premier League.

Footage of the incident was captured by journalist Keefe Irwin, who said Jacquet received abuse from supporters after he did not stop for children seeking autographs or photographs.

Jeremy Jacquet after Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Fulham. Photo by Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

The clip, which circulated widely on social media, showed the centre-back stepping out of his vehicle to briefly address the fans before returning to his car and driving away.

Fans defend Jeremy Jacquet

The footage sparked a sharp debate online. While some fans expressed frustration at Jacquet's initial decision not to stop, many others rushed to defend the young defender, arguing it would have been neither safe nor practical for him to halt in moving traffic to interact with supporters.

Despite the off-field attention, Jacquet's display during the match itself drew praise. The defender was widely considered Liverpool's standout performer during the goalless stalemate, and the Premier League's official X page acknowledged his contribution to the game.

Ex-Liverpool star searches for new club

Legit.ng previously reported that former Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria took his search for a new club to LinkedIn after leaving Real Oviedo.

Ejaria came through the academy and made his senior debut under former manager Jürgen Klopp, but at 28, he is on social media looking for a new club.

Source: Legit.ng