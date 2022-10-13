The meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities will hold overnight in Abuja from Thursday, October 13 to Friday, October 14.

Punch newspaper reports that the meeting of the leadership of the union was convened to allow ASUU take the final decision on the protracted strike.

A top source quoted in the report said:

“We will have a meeting today and it will last overnight so that we will be given enough time to deliberate and make a conclusion.”

When asked if the union will call off the strike, the source declined comments.

Branches of ASUU had on Wednesday, October 12 held congresses to decide the next decision.

Source: Legit.ng