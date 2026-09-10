The Federal Government announced Nigerian students will receive 100MB of free daily data from October 1, 2026, with the NCC revealing which platform types qualify

NCC Director Ayuba Shuaibu said the Federal Ministry of Education and the commission will jointly approve and whitelist eligible educational platforms

The initiative will run on an operator consult model, with participating mobile networks providing the daily zero-rated data allowance

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has outlined six categories of educational platforms that will qualify for the Federal Government's free 100 megabytes of daily data for students, set to begin on October 1, 2026.

NCC Director of Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis, Ayuba Shuaibu, said the Federal Ministry of Education and the commission will work together to approve and whitelist platforms eligible under the scheme.

Free 100mb for Nigerian Students: FG Lists 6 Categories of Eligible Platforms

Source: Twitter

6 platform categories that qualify

Shuaibu said eligible platforms will fall under the following categories:

1. Learning management systems

2. Digital libraries

3. Educational repositories

4. Teacher development platforms

5. Technical training platforms

6. Vocational training platforms

Only platforms that receive joint approval from the Federal Ministry of Education and the NCC will be whitelisted and accessible under the zero-rated data arrangement.

How the free data scheme will work

Shuaibu explained that the rollout will follow what the commission calls an "operator consult model," under which mobile network operators (MNOs) participating in the programme will provide the daily 100MB allowance at no cost to students.

"The framework also adopts the operator's consult model for the initial rollout of the initiative. Under this model, a daily zero-rated data allowance of 100 MB will be provided by the participating MNOs for usage on approved websites and platforms," he said.

The zero-rated arrangement means students will be able to access whitelisted platforms without the data usage counting against their personal data balance or requiring them to purchase additional data bundles.

The scheme forms part of the Federal Government's broader push to improve digital access for students across Nigeria, particularly as many learners in public institutions continue to face barriers to online educational resources due to the cost of internet connectivity.

Source: Legit.ng