The Nigerian Muslim Community in Ireland announced the death of Imam Abdul-Ganiy Adeleke Asubiaro, known as Alfa Gani, on Sunday, September 6, 2026

Imam Asubiaro was one of the pioneers of the Nigerian Islamic community in Ireland and supported the growth of Islamic societies across several counties

The late imam was buried in the diaspora on Friday, September 11, 2026, as community members offered prayers for him and his family

Dublin, Ireland - The Nigerian Muslim Community in Ireland has announced the passing of Imam Abdul-Ganiy Adeleke Asubiaro, widely known as Alfa Gani, a prominent Islamic scholar and community leader whose work, associates said, touched the lives of Nigerian and Yoruba Muslims across the country.

Legit.ng reports that the community released a statement on Sunday, September 6, describing him as a foundational figure in the growth of organised Nigerian Islamic life in Ireland. Members said his death had left many hearts heavy, though they accepted it as the will of God and drew comfort from the legacy of service he left behind.

Imam Abdul-Ganiy Adeleke Asubiaro, a prominent Nigerian Islamic scholar, dies in Ireland. Photo credit: @KoleShittu

Source: Twitter

Scholar Asubiaro remembered for mediation

Imam Asubiaro is credited as one of the early pioneers of the Nigerian Islamic community in Ireland, having played a key role in supporting the founding and development of Islamic societies in several counties. He was particularly associated with his annual Ramadan family lectures, through which he addressed issues affecting Muslim households and encouraged parents to adopt positive parenting approaches that aligned with Islamic values while remaining sensitive to the demands of modern life.

Beyond his scholarly work, those who knew him described him as a bridge-builder and a calm, trusted mediator. He was frequently called upon to help resolve disputes within families and across community groups, and was said to be known for his willingness to speak directly and honestly when the situation required it.

Asubiaro laid to rest in Ireland

The broader Nigerian Muslim community in Ireland expressed deep sadness at his passing, acknowledging the years of leadership, guidance and counsel he offered. Muslim organisations and members have offered prayers for the late imam, asking God to pardon his shortcomings, grant him Jannah, and give his family the strength and patience to bear the loss of their son, brother, husband and father.

Following his death, his burial arrangements were coordinated by the Islamic Foundation of Ireland (IFI). His body was released for traditional Islamic washing, and the Salat al-Janazah (funeral prayer) was held at the IFI Dublin Mosque on Friday, September 11, 2026. He was laid to rest at the Drogheda Muslim Cemetery, and community condolences were hosted shortly after at the St Fechin’s GAA grounds in Termonfeckin.

Read the Nigerian Muslim Community in Ireland's statement concerning Imam Asubiaro's death in full below via Instagram:

A video showing Asubiaro’s burial can be viewed here via Facebook.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of popular Niger State-born Islamic cleric Abdullateef Aliyu Maiyaki, popularly known as Mufti Yaks.

Yaks, who was also a well-known motivational speaker, died at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Source: Legit.ng