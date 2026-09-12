Pastor Jerry Eze’s Church Refunds N1.6m Mistakenly Sent to Its Account After Viral Appeal
- Pastor Jerry Eze's church has refunded the N1,640,200 mistakenly transferred into its account by Sandra Okpara
- The church said it investigated and confirmed the transaction before reversing the payment
- Okpara confirmed receiving the full refund and explained that she went public because she needed people to help amplify her appeal
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Pastor Jerry Eze’s Streams of Joy International has refunded the N1,640,200 mistakenly transferred into its account by a woman identified as Sandra Okpara.
The development brings a positive ending to a situation that began with an urgent social media appeal from Okpara after she realised that the money meant for other people had allegedly been sent to the wrong account.
The church has now confirmed that the funds have been returned.
Church reverses N1.6m transaction
In a post on X on Saturday, September 12, Streams of Joy International said it refunded the money after investigating and confirming the transaction.
Pastor Jerry Eze’s church breaks silence after woman claims N1.6m was mistakenly sent to its account
“We have transferred her money back to her,” the church stated.
The church also said its direct-message channels and official contact lines remained open to people reporting erroneous transactions.
According to Streams of Joy, it had not received a call, email, direct message or formal complaint from Okpara before her video was published online.
But everything changed after the video began circulating.
The church said that after becoming aware of Okpara’s video, its officials immediately tried to reach her.
“Upon becoming aware of the video, we immediately attempted to contact her through the phone number provided and via direct message,” Streams of Joy said.
The church explained that Okpara subsequently responded, allowing the necessary investigation and confirmation to take place. The transaction was then reversed.
Sandra confirms receiving the money
Speaking to The PUNCH after the refund, Okpara confirmed that she had received the N1,640,200.
Asked if she had received the full amount, she responded: “100 per cent.”
She said the refund arrived at about 6:22 am on Saturday after a member of the church’s staff contacted her.
“I had to do the video to push out for people to share it, and it happened. And to the glory of God, around 6.22 this morning, one of their staff member called me, and I was refunded,” she said.
Pastor Jerry Eze shares encounter with Elumelu
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a video capturing a rare encounter between Pastor Jerry and Tony Elumelu has gone viral online.
The short video showed the two prominent figures exchanging pleasantries before Jerry Eze was introduced to other people in the room. The link-up has stirred reactions, with some netizens sharing diverse opinions about Pastor Jerry Eze.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.