Pastor Jerry Eze's church has refunded the N1,640,200 mistakenly transferred into its account by Sandra Okpara

The church said it investigated and confirmed the transaction before reversing the payment

Okpara confirmed receiving the full refund and explained that she went public because she needed people to help amplify her appeal

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Streams of Joy International has refunded the N1,640,200 mistakenly transferred into its account by a woman identified as Sandra Okpara.

The development brings a positive ending to a situation that began with an urgent social media appeal from Okpara after she realised that the money meant for other people had allegedly been sent to the wrong account.

The church has now confirmed that the funds have been returned.

Pastor Jerry Eze's church refunds the N1,640,200 mistakenly transferred into its account by Sandra Okpara. Photos: Jerry Eze.

Source: Instagram

Church reverses N1.6m transaction

In a post on X on Saturday, September 12, Streams of Joy International said it refunded the money after investigating and confirming the transaction.

“We have transferred her money back to her,” the church stated.

The church also said its direct-message channels and official contact lines remained open to people reporting erroneous transactions.

According to Streams of Joy, it had not received a call, email, direct message or formal complaint from Okpara before her video was published online.

But everything changed after the video began circulating.

The church said that after becoming aware of Okpara’s video, its officials immediately tried to reach her.

“Upon becoming aware of the video, we immediately attempted to contact her through the phone number provided and via direct message,” Streams of Joy said.

The church explained that Okpara subsequently responded, allowing the necessary investigation and confirmation to take place. The transaction was then reversed.

Sandra confirms receiving the money

Speaking to The PUNCH after the refund, Okpara confirmed that she had received the N1,640,200.

Asked if she had received the full amount, she responded: “100 per cent.”

She said the refund arrived at about 6:22 am on Saturday after a member of the church’s staff contacted her.

“I had to do the video to push out for people to share it, and it happened. And to the glory of God, around 6.22 this morning, one of their staff member called me, and I was refunded,” she said.

Pastor Jerry Eze’s church says it investigated and confirmed the transaction before reversing the payment. Photo: Jerry Eze.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry Eze shares encounter with Elumelu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a video capturing a rare encounter between Pastor Jerry and Tony Elumelu has gone viral online.

The short video showed the two prominent figures exchanging pleasantries before Jerry Eze was introduced to other people in the room. The link-up has stirred reactions, with some netizens sharing diverse opinions about Pastor Jerry Eze.

Source: Legit.ng