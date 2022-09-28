Ven. Emmanuel Femi Fatile has prayed for blessings beyond human imagination for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The Vicar of the All Saints Church, Anglican Communion, Yaba, Lagos, said Osinbajo has made many sacrifices and contributions for Nigeria

Osinbajo was in Lagos to attend the Service of Songs for the late philanthropist, Prince Michael Taiwo

Yaba - The Vicar of the All Saints Church, Anglican Communion, Yaba, Lagos, Ven. Emmanuel Femi Fatile has prayed for blessings beyond human imagination for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, for his many sacrifices and contributions to the progress and development of Nigeria.

This is as Osinbajo extolled the qualities of late educationist and renowned philanthropist, Prince Michael Taiwo, praising his legacy, especially service to his immediate community and the nation at large.

VP Osinbajo has been commended for his sacrifices and contributions to Nigeria. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The vice president was speaking at a Service of Songs for the late philanthropist on Wednesday, September 28 in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Commenting on the life and time of the late Taiwo, Prof. Osinbajo said:

“I thank God for the life of our father and grandfather, and we have heard so much about him already today.

“I think that one of the most important things we have heard and we know about him was how he gave so much for the poor and those who needed help, for church, civil society in Ibefun as well as in Lagos here, and all over Nigeria.”

Referring to his career in the Public Service, Prof. Osinbajo noted that:

“We can only say that he marks the passing of an era. A certain type of public servant who after so many years at the Nigeria Ports Authority, no one could find anything wrong against him. He had an unblemished career and then went to the private sector and did so well.”

He then prayed for the rest of the family noting that the Almighty God will bless the memory of their patriarch.

Earlier on arrival at the deceased Ikoyi residence, the vice president signed the condolence which reads thus:

“We thank the Lord for the life and greatness of his son, Pa Prince Michael Taiwo. We are extremely proud of his excellent legacy and pray that the Lord will bless his memory always.”

