Dino Melaye says supporters of Peter Obi at rallies are hired people whose services can be procured cheaply

According to him, there is hunger in the land, and most people go to Obi's rally because of what they can gain

Going further, Melaye said Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, is the main contender in the election

In what many people will see as an insult, Dino Melaye, spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign council, has accused the Labour Party (LP) of hiring a crowd for its rally in Abuja.

This follows the latest procession held in Abuja by supporters of Peter Obi who marched from the Unity Fountain to Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

The Labour Party (LP) has been accused of hiring a crowd for its rally.

Source: UGC

The Cable reports that in his reaction to the rally, Melaye said, “to assemble a crowd is just to bring out money”.

The PDP chieftain claimed that he knows people who attended the LP rally, “saying we have to go and collect our own”.

He stated:

“They are just two sets of people running this election. Atiku and others including the APC, LP, SDP, NNPP all of them are others in this regard,” the former Kogi senator said.

“And I want to tell you that to assemble a crowd is just to bring out money. Mobilisation is very cheap in this country. People are hungry. If you go to Nyanya, Mararaba people were being loaded in buses from Lugbe and every part of the country to stand and say they’re supporting…. Peter Obi was in Osun. He spoke in Osun, and we saw the result of the Labour Party in Osun just 2700 votes while PDP was counting four hundred and something thousand votes…so it’s not about the commercial mobilisation of the people.

“Nigerians are hungry. If you go to Mararaba today to say you need 5000 people with the blow of a whistle, they’ll assemble and collect their N1000 or N2000. It is not the match on the streets that will determine the votes. We’re talking of proper votes and Nigerians know that Atiku is speaking to the issues. We’re not on hype movements. I know a number of people who went for the Abuja rally and are saying we have to go and collect our own.”

Source: Legit.ng