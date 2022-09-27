The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II has said that the Igbo and the Yoruba people enjoy strong bonds together.

Speaking while leading the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and some of his team on a tour of his palace, the Ooni said that the Igbos and the Yorubas do not want to destroy each other as widely claimed.

The Ooni of Ife has said that there is a strong bond between the Igbos and the Yorubas. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

Ooni was dressed in his usual traditional regalia said:

"That's why the Igbos and the Yorubas have lived with each other; they don't want to destroy each other."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Peter Obo speaks at Ooni's palace

Also speaking, Obi urged the people who were crowded at the palace of the Ooni to ensure that they use their votes wisely.

He told them not to vote for any candidate because of their religious or ethnic alignment or love for the party.

He said:

"Don't vote for me because I am an Igbo man or I am from the southeast.

"Nigerians have suffered, so let's not listen to the tribe, it is we the politicians, the elites are using to manipulate you (Nigerians).

Don't look at our religion, let nobody tell you it is his entilement, it is nobody's turn. It is Nigerians turn; the turn of Nigerian youths and nobody will take anything from them this time.

Nobdoy is entitled to it, and don't take their money beuase it is your money that they are giving to you."

Peter Obi visits most influential Yoruba first-class monarch, prostrates before him, photos, videos emerge

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, September 27, paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba, Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The Labour Party's flag bearer met with the Ooni at his palace during his tour of the south-south region of the country.

Obi's visit to the traditional monarch comes barely 24 hours after the former Anambra state governor met with an ex-president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Video of woman selling 'Obidient' kunu, water, excites many Abuja residents as 2023 election draws near

Many residents in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city have been impressed by how a woman selling kunu aya, tiger nut drinks was marketing her goods.

The woman who was obviously out to make some sales at the Saturday, September 24, rally in support of Peter Obi was calling on customers to patronise her in quite a unique way.

The yet-to-be-identified petty trader urged intending customers to buy her 'obidient kunu aya' which said claimed was very sweet.

Source: Legit.ng