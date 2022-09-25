Pastor Enoch Adeboye, RCCG general overseer has called on Nigerians to stand united and defeat the enemies of the nation

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has urged Christian to be united irrespective of their denominations, Vanguard reported.

Adeboye gave the advice at the Chapel of Mercy, Dadin-Kowa, Jos, on Sunday, September 25.

The cleric noted that he was in Jos to commiserate with the family of the Late Rev. Isaac Oyebamiji, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Chapel of Mercy, as well as members of the church.

Adeboye urge Nigerians especially Christians to be united

Adeboye, who described the deceased as one of his spiritual sons, apologised for his inability to visit immediately after Oyebamiji died.

He said:

”It took me this long to come for this visit because we had a close relationship with your late pastor for over 40 years.

”So, it has not been easy with me trying to accept the fact that he is no more, but I’m here today to condole and pray for his family and indeed all members of this congregation.

”The servant of God has finished his assignment on earth and has gone to be with his maker; ours is to live right so that we will meet him on the resurrection day.

”But I want to use this opportunity to call on Christians in Nigeria to be united in order to defeat the enemies of the nation.”

Meanwhile, the late Oyebamiji, 64, died in February after a brief illness in the United States.

