Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has again made a strong revelation about the IPOB leader's overall wellbeing

In a fresh statement released on Friday, September 23, Ejiofor demanded the urgent release of Kanu who has been in the DSS detention for 14 months

The lead counsel alleged that Kanu's health is deteriorating thus, he has been unable to feed well for two days now

The legal team of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has demanded his immediate and unconditional release from custody by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu's lead lawyer and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed this through a statement issued on Friday, September 23, in Abuja.

Nnamdi Kanu’s lead lawyer alleges the DSS cannot manage the IPOB leader's health. Photo credit: VOICE OF NNAMDI KANU

Source: Facebook

Kanu's lawyer made startling revelations about his health

According to Ejiofor, Kanu should be freed so as to enable him to have access to the medical personnel of his choice, The Punch reported.

Meanwhile, the demand was based on alleged excruciating pains on Kanu occasioned by his gastro intestine disorder.

Kanu's lawyer says he has not eaten for two days now

Ejiofor, in the statement, added that the detained IPOB leader had not been able to eat in the past 48 hours due to his poor health status.

Ejiofor who issued the statement after another routine visit to Kanu in the custody of the Department of the State Service in Abuja explained that from all indications, the security agency had no facility to cope with the health challenges of his client.

Part of the statement reads:

“Since it is now obvious that the DSS does not have the facility, capacity and or resources to manage Kanu’s deteriorating health condition, we are compelled to publicly implore the DSS, to allow us have Kanu back unconditionally, or better still, allow us to purchase the prescribed drugs for Kanu pending his unconditional release from their custody.

“Nevertheless, we assure UmuChineke that our defense team led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), is not relenting in all actions we are taking to correct this anomaly and to put to a halt degrading treatment of Kanu,” Ejiofor affirmed.

