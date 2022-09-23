FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the African Action Alliance (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has been barred from seeing the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in detention, Premium Times reported.

It was gathered that the Ondo state-born politician and activist had scheduled a time to see the embattled Kanu before being barred by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) on Thursday, September 22.

Legit.ng gathered that three persons had been scheduled to see Kanu in detention yesterday as enlisted by Kanu’s legal team, Ugochinyere Chambers to the office of the director-general of the SSS.

These names include Mr. Sowore and Chinwe Umeche (Mr. Kanu’s counsel) and Odozie Anyanwu (an evangelist).

Mr. Sowore in a thirty-second video clip confirmed he was denied access to the IPOB leader even after waiting for over three hours.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the headquarters of the DSS (now SSS) where I just came to see Nnamdi Kanu and I was denied the opportunity to see him. I waited for three hours, I was invited by members of his legal team only to get here and they said they have closed even though we arrived here on time by 2 p.m.

“I want to make another trial, there is nothing they can do about it, they have to free Kanu,” the AAC presidential candidate claimed in the short video.

SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, when contacted on Thursday said he was not aware of what transpired between Mr Sowore and the agency but promised to get back when he had more information.

