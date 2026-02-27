Federal Government arraigned Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Ponfa Useni, son of ex-FCT Minister Jeremiah Useni, on a 12-count fraud charge

Justice Chizoba Oji of the FCT High Court, Maitama heard the case as both defendants pleaded not guilty

FCT High Court granted ₦10m bail each, ordered passport surrender, and set conditions for sureties

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government on Friday arraigned Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), alongside Ponfa Useni, over alleged offences bordering on fraud.

The defendants were brought before Justice Chizoba Oji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, on a 12-count charge.

Breaking: FG Arraigns Ozekhome, EX-FCT Minister's Son Over Alleged Fraud

Source: Twitter

Allegation linked to disputed UK property

According to the charge, Ozekhome is accused of allegedly using a fake Nigerian passport in connection with a disputed property matter in the United Kingdom.

Ponfa Useni is the son of the late Jeremiah Useni, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read in open court.

Defence applies for bail

Following their plea, counsel to Ozekhome, Tayo Oyetibo, and counsel to Useni, F. R. Onoja, applied for bail on behalf of their clients.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, did not oppose the bail applications.

Breaking: FG Arraigns Ozekhome, Ex-FCT Minister's Son Over Alleged Fraud

Source: Facebook

Court grants N10m bail each

In her ruling, Justice Oji granted bail to each of the defendants in the sum of ₦10 million, with one surety each in like amount.

The court further ordered that the sureties must own verifiable properties within the Federal Capital Territory. Both defendants were also directed to deposit their international passports with the court.

The case was subsequently adjourned to a later date for trial.

Source: Legit.ng