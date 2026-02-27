Breaking: FG Arraigns Ozekhome, Ex-FCT Minister's Son Over Alleged Fraud
- Federal Government arraigned Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Ponfa Useni, son of ex-FCT Minister Jeremiah Useni, on a 12-count fraud charge
- Justice Chizoba Oji of the FCT High Court, Maitama heard the case as both defendants pleaded not guilty
- FCT High Court granted ₦10m bail each, ordered passport surrender, and set conditions for sureties
FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government on Friday arraigned Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), alongside Ponfa Useni, over alleged offences bordering on fraud.
The defendants were brought before Justice Chizoba Oji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, on a 12-count charge.
Allegation linked to disputed UK property
According to the charge, Ozekhome is accused of allegedly using a fake Nigerian passport in connection with a disputed property matter in the United Kingdom.
Ponfa Useni is the son of the late Jeremiah Useni, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.
Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read in open court.
Defence applies for bail
Following their plea, counsel to Ozekhome, Tayo Oyetibo, and counsel to Useni, F. R. Onoja, applied for bail on behalf of their clients.
The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, did not oppose the bail applications.
Court grants N10m bail each
In her ruling, Justice Oji granted bail to each of the defendants in the sum of ₦10 million, with one surety each in like amount.
The court further ordered that the sureties must own verifiable properties within the Federal Capital Territory. Both defendants were also directed to deposit their international passports with the court.
The case was subsequently adjourned to a later date for trial.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944