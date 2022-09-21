The news that some officials of Lagos State Park and Garages Management are allegedly imposing a N500 Tinubu sticker on tricycle drivers is becoming disturbing

But reacting to the development, the chairman of the organisation, Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), said he did not impose the levy

MC Oluomo also stated in a video on Tuesday, September 20, that proper investigation will be carried out on this

Lagos - The attention of Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management Committee, has been brought to a viral video of a N500 sticker bearing the image of Bola Ahmed Tinubu imposed on tricycle drivers.

Reacting to the news on Tuesday, September 20, MC Oluomo said he knew nothing about the origination of the imposed levy and claimed that he did not order it.

In the said clip, a supposed official of the body was seen pasting the sticker on the windscreen of a commercial vehicle while the owner resisted him amid audible complaints from his colleagues.

The said sticker also has on it MC Oluomo's face, that of Tinubu of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and that

In his response to the development shared via Instagram, the committee's boss said the actual location of the incident so that thorough investigations can be carried out.

However, he noted that during this time when elections are near, some political parties will do anything to outsmart themselves both ethically and otherwise.

MC Oluomo explained that Tinubu has a lot of money to fund his presidential campaign, adding that the resources will not come from his office.

His words:

“My attention has yet again been drawn to a video clip circulating online showing an altercation between two people as regards a sticker.

“It came to me as a surprise seeing that people were attaching the video to me and were also quick to state that it was a campaign fee to support the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Naturally I would have just ignored knowing that it’s the handiwork of naysayers. Being in an election session, I also know their malicious intentions and the cheap political goal they aim to get with the video. I am however compelled for the sake of clarity to set the record straight.

“I did not know anything about the said sticker, neither did I sanction the sale. I would appreciate additional information as regards the location where the incident happened so that we can conduct thorough investigation.

“We are against anything that would hamper the free flow of business activities or bring hardship upon our people. May I also inform the public that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has more than enough people willing to finance his campaign and such money would not come from me or my office.

“I want to urge our people to be vigilant and remember that we are in an election period, as such, political parties would be looking for ways, both ethical and unethical, to outsmart themselves. I however implore them to leave me out of their political permutations and stop maligning my name for the sake of cheap popularity.”

