Kano State Government has announced Sunday, March 1, as the official start date for the Eid al-Fitr holiday for all public and private primary and post-primary schools in the state.

The announcement, made on Wednesday through a statement by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Kano State Ministry of Education, Musbahu Aminu Yakasai, aligns with the approved 2025/2026 academic calendar, which indicates that the second term will end on Saturday, February 28.

Kano govt announces Sallah break for public, private schools

“All day and boarding schools across Kano State will commence their Sallah break from March 1.

“Parents and guardians are urged to ensure that pupils in boarding schools are conveyed home by the early hours of Friday, 27 February 2026, to facilitate a smooth transition into the holiday,” Yakasai said.

The statement further outlined that boarding school pupils and students are expected to resume on Sunday, March 22 while day students will resume on Monday, March 23, 2026.

It added that the second term will start on March 22 and end on Saturday, April 18.

Schools have been directed to comply strictly with the resumption schedule, with non-compliance considered a breach of the state government’s directive.

