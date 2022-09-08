Not all southeasterners are buying into 'the Peter Obi's idea' of transforming Nigeria in the coming election

In fact, some Igbo are not willing to support the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party and this is evident in their position on Obi's candidacy

One of such is, Simon Ekpa who maintained that the former governor of Anambra state is a betrayer, hence no true Biafran will vote for him, noting he is a distraction to their agitation

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s self-acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa has said that Peter Obi is not contesting the presidential election in Nigeria.

Ekpa, the controversial IPOB spokesperson said the British government was using the presidential candidate of the Labour Party to distract those agitating for Biafra, Vanguard reported.

Ekpa says Obi is a betrayer

The Finland-based Biafra agitator also said Nigerians from the South-East should not support Obi in the 2023 presidential election, adding that the former Anambra governor is a betrayer.

Ekpa said these via his Twitter page on Wednesday, September 7, as he said the momentum for Biafra has increased despite the incarceration of Kanu.

He tweeted:

“Peter Obi is not contesting for election, he was sent by Britain to distract Biafra because they have seen the momentum that the struggle have gathered despite the kidnap of Maazi Nnamdi Kanu. Therefore no true Biafran should support Peter Obi because he’s a betrayal.”

Ekpa argued that, “The only people supporting Peter Obi/2023 election are Benin people because of their hatred for Biafra and some misguided Yoruba people.”

