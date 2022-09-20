The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu has sent a strong message to Igbos regarding the southeast presidency

A few months before the 2023 general elections, the former governor of Abia state urged the Igbos to wait for their time

The senate chief whip urged southeast politicians eyeing the nation's most exalted seat to exercise patience until the president is zoned to the region by political parties after 2023 polls

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that it will be difficult for any Igbo to win the presidency without zoning the seat to the South East.

Kalu, in a chat with reporters at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Tuesday, September 20, said the presidency is not a regional issue and could only be won with the support of other geo-political zones, Daily Trust reported.

Source: Facebook

Kalu tells Igbos to wait for another time

He, therefore, urged his fellow politicians from the South East eyeing the highest office to wait for another time when major political parties would agree to zone the ticket to the region.

Kalu canvasses vote for Tinubu, APC ahead of 2023 polls

He also enjoined the Southeast to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections, adding that the region would be the biggest beneficiaries of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidency.

Kalu said:

“Presidency is not a regional issue. I asked the political parties to zone the presidency to the South East. When they didn’t do that, and since presidency is not a regional issue, I had to withdraw.”

Nigerians react

As usual, Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and shared their opinion on the Senator's statement.

Victor Mbadiugha said

"One of so called elders has spoken."

Ngozi Obioha wrote

"Can you imagine, support your candidate and stop disgracing yourself,you only have one vote."

Uche Ig queried

"Who and who are the "our", in that sentence? Ndi ala."

Emmanuel Arupuo revealed

"Funny enough he Only has one vote to cast "

Dauda A Kachallah maintained

"They will not wait, this is their right time, Hausa fail us, Yoruba fail us, PDP fail us, APC over fail us. We are going for Peter Obi Labour Party 2023."

Ekweme Phamous said

"This man refuse to belive that peter obi is the man for the job come 2023."

David Tex Ekeh urged

"That is your presidential candidate not us speak for yourself."

Source: Legit.ng