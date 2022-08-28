A piece of news that would bring joy to the heart of her family is the freedom of Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie, popularly known as Mama Biafra

The IPOB supporter has regained her freedom from the alleged detention by the Director of State Service (DSS)

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB’s) lead counsel, made this disclosure through a statement released on Sunday morning, August 28

DSS releases Mama Biafra (Mrs Uzoamaka Ejezie) after a legal battle with IPOB team of lawyers led by (Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor). Photo credit: Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB

Source: Facebook

He stated thus:

“She was arrested on the 18th day of May 2022 outside the court premises, after hearing on Nnamdi Kanu case was concluded on that day in Abuja.”

He continued:

“I am very delighted to inform you all that Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) has regained her freedom. She is now out of the DSS dungeon.

“Thank thee ChukwuOkike Abiama for this huge success. We are not relenting, every prisoner of conscience, including Our indefatigable Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will soon regain their freedom.

“We in the legal team, are doing everything legally permissible to make it happen, we are not resting on our oars at all, be assured.”

Ortom Lands in US, Calls for Immediate Release of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu as He Meets Igbo Leaders

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday, July 13, called on the Federal Government to immediately release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the American Veterans of Igbo origin in Washington D.C, Ortom said the continued detention of Kanu is a mockery of the peace process in Nigeria.

He also said that Kanu's matter is a socio-political challenge that must be handled politically and not irrationally.

Monitor Governor Ortom - Tiv Youths council tells security agencies

Meanwhile, the call by Governor Ortom for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu recently alarmed the Tiv Youth Council.

The council asked security agencies to monitor the governor's links with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader.

The group noted that Kanu is undergoing trial according to the laws of the land and wondered why a governor who swore to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will make such reckless call.

