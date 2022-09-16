Late Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, serving as a beacon of light, stability and a constant guide during a period of radical shifts

Some Nigerian youths say her legacies will remain fresh in the minds of Nigerians and the entire Commonwealth for a lifetime

They also noted that the Queen has strengthened and uphold the ideals of the Commonwealth through strategic engagement of young people

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), Moses Siloko Siasia have extolled the legacies of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday, September 8.

Siasia who led a team of young professionals to pay a condolence visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Catriona Laing on Thursday, September 15 said her "unique" legacies will remain fresh in the minds of Nigerians and the entire Commonwealth countries for a lifetime.

NYPF team with Ms. Laing during the visit in Abuja. Photo credit: @MosesSiasia

Source: Twitter

The NYPF boss restated that some of the Queen's legacies which includes recognizing young outstanding leaders within the Commonwealth countries, and honouring them will not be forgotten.

He also eulogized the late monarch for institutionalizing the Commonwealth Youth Council, and being a strong advocate for women inclusion in decision making in the society.

While noting that the Queen also worked to strengthen and uphold the ideals of the Commonwealth through strategic engagement of young people across Commonwealth nations, he added that her recognition of young people further strengthened their activities in creating sustainable livelihood for young people.

Siasia recalled that the late Queen always reiterated that the Commonwealth can only flourish if its ideas and ideals continue to be young and fresh and relevant to all generations.

He is words:

"She will be remembered for some of these legacies that we experienced in our lifetime."

In her response, the British High Commissioner thanked the team for the visit, noting that she has been receiving a lot of people from Nigeria, but the visit of the NYPF team, was the first time she received young professionals.

Laing thus promised to work with young Nigerians to ensure that the ideals which Britain stands for are maintained.

Other executive members of the team on the courtesy visit include Hamzat B. Lawal of Connected Developmentm, Hauwa Abbas, Chief Oversight Officer of Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative and Aisha Shuaibu, President of SWA Sports and Ibukun Olayiwola of Heritage Times.

The NYPF boss also signed the condolence register in honour of the late Queen.

