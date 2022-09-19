The leadership of the House of Representatives and some stakeholders have fixed a date to meet with ASUU

This was announced on Sunday, September 18, by Lanre Lasisi, one of the special advisers of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

There is hope that at the said meeting which will be held in Abuja on Tuesday, September 20, solutions that will end the strike will spring up

After over 200 days of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigerian students can begin to hope for an end to their pain.

This is as the leadership of the House of Representatives has agreed to meet with ASUU on Tuesday, September 20, to brainstorm on modalities that will bring the prolonged industrial action to an end, The Cable reports.

The meeting will engage ASUU leadership on how to end the strike (Photo: @ASUUNGR)

Source: Twitter

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and some stakeholders are expected to attend the meeting, as reported by one of his special advisers, Lanre Lasisi.

The meeting will be held on the same day the House will resume its plenary in the renovated chamber.

Announcing this, Yahaya Danzaria, clerk of the House said in a statement seen by Punch said:

“The Hon. Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, hereby invites you to a stakeholders meeting towards finding a lasting solution to the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities since February 2022.

“The House of Representatives is deeply concerned about the renewed strike which seems to have defied all efforts made to find solution or reach agreement between the Federal Government and the striking university lecturers.

“The House is more worried by the negative consequences of the strike on the future and quality of education of our teeming youths who have been kept at home for the past six months despite the intervention of the House and several well-meaning Nigerians over time to see that the matter was resolved.

“In the light of the foregoing, the House hereby requests for another opportunity to come together with stakeholders and leadership of ASUU to seek an amicable resolution without prejudice to the fact that the matter is already in the Industrial Court.”

Hope for Nigerian students as ASUU president makes fresh announcement

In a related report, the national president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday, September 15, said that the union was willing to end its call off its seven-month-old strike action.

A change of heart from the federal government

Osodeke urged the Nigerian government to have a change of heart for the sake of Nigerian students who have remained at home for the past seven months.

His words:

“If the government loves this country, these children and their parents, then they should come to the table and let us resolve these issues in one day..."

