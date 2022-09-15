Nigerian medalists at the Commonwealth Games and other international games are now beneficiaries of a N200 million gift from President Muhammadu Buhari for their outstanding performances.

Buhari made this announcement after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, September 15, The Nation reports.

Buhari thanked the athletes for their inspiring performances (Photo: Buhari Salau)

Source: Facebook

Added to this, the president presented an award of recognition to Tobi Amusan, the world record sportswoman, during a reception for the Nigeria 2022 Commonwealth Contingent in State House, Abuja.

Buhari said by their amazing performance, the athletes brought joy to many persons and homes across the country.

For the president, the medals of the athletes have ignited the hope for victory and greatness in the country.

He said:

''I watched with millions of Nigerians those exciting moments when you all brought smiles to us and our homes by breaking world, national and games records, as well as achieving personal best in your careers.

''Your outstanding performances in recent times are consistent with the determination of a nation always yearning for excellent performance.

''You all, members of Team Nigeria have ignited the spirit for victory in our nation but even more you have been victorious in major sporting championships and games.

''I have followed keenly your achievements at the World Championships in Oregon USA and indeed your remarkable performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

''And I am very pleased that you displayed at both the personal and group levels great sporting talents and delivered for your country great podium performances.

''Twelve times the world stood still as our green, white green national flag was hoisted and the National Anthem recited. Thirty-five times we made it to the podium. You all Team Nigeria made that possible.

''You brought glory and honour to our country. And today, on behalf of the nation- I say, THANK YOU!''

